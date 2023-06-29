3 wingers Plymouth Argyle should consider amid strong competition for 22-year-old star

Plymouth Argyle are looking to sign Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera but they’re not alone in the race for the 22-year-old.

The Pilgrims have seen two bids rejected and Scottish Premiership side Hearts have also been knocked back. Top Championship side Middlesbrough are also keen, so there’s strong competition for his services.

For that reason, it would be wise for Plymouth Argyle to keep their options open. With that said, here are three alternative wingers the club should consider…

Henrique Pereira – Benfica

Starting off the list with an ambitious suggestion but with the move for Julio Pleguezuelo showing Plymouth are open to looking to the European market for shrewd signings, Pereira could be a really eye-catching addition to their ranks.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his debut for Benfica’s first-team but he’s just enjoyed his best campaign for the B team. He notched nine goals and six assists in Portugal’s second-tier and with his deal up this summer, he’d be an impressive free transfer addition.

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

There are good options domestically even if they could prove a little more pricey and League One star Collins could come into the Pilgrims’ thinking. He thoroughly impressed with Bristol Rovers last season, notching 16 goals and 12 assists in 46 League One games.

At 26, the time may have come for him to make a step up to the Championship and as a versatile, prolific forward, Collins could prove a big hit at Home Park if they can tempt him away from the Gas.

Xander Severina – ADO Den Haag

Last but not least is another player in a similar situation to new signing Pleguezuelo. Curucao international Severina is out of contract at Dutch side ADO Den Haag and after eight goals and nine assists in 38 games, he could be another shrewd addition.

He’s 22 so he has plenty of strong years ahead of him and ample time to develop. He’s proven himself as a goalscoring and creative threat of the left, so after dipping into the Dutch market for Pleguezuelo, why not return to the region with a move for Severina?