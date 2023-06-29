3 free agent goalkeepers QPR should consider as Championship clubs eye Seny Dieng

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is reportedly wanted by the R’s Championship rivals Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Football Insider claimed yesterday that both Hull City and Middlesbrough had lodged bids for Dieng, and that QPR could be forced into selling the 28-year-old as he enters the final year of his contract.

Gareth Ainsworth has Jordan Archer for another year and youngster Murphy Mahoney, so expect the West Londoners to target a replacement for Dieng should he move on this summer.

Here we look at three free agent goalkeepers available to QPR should Dieng move on…

Tom Glover

Born in Australia, Glover was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur between 2014 and 2017. He never made an appearance for Spurs though, returning to his homeland in 2019 to sign for Melbourne City on a permanent deal.

Glover would go on to 98 league appearances for the club, winning three league titles in the process. Glover though is leaving the club this summer and he could be a shrewd option for a lot of clubs in England, should he fancy a return to the country.

Jed Steer

Jed Steer is leaving Aston Villa as a free agent this summer. The 30-year-old has played in both the non-league and in the Premier League, having spent a lot of time out on loan during his career.

He was kept at Villa Park last season but he failed to make an appearance, with his last showing in the Championship coming during an emergency loan spell with Luton Town in the 2021/22 season.

Luke Southwood

The 25-year-old Luke Southwood is leaving Reading at the end of this month. The one-cap Northern Ireland international is another who’s spent a lot of time out on loan in recent seasons, spending last season with Cheltenham Town in League One where he kept 16 clean sheets in 41 league appearances.

Recent reports have credited Ipswich Town with an interest in the Oxford-born shot-stopper.