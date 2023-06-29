3 central midfielder Charlton Athletic should consider amid significant battle for transfer target

Charlton Athletic are among the sides to have made a loan bid for Ipswich Town’s Idris El Mizouni, but it might not be easy striking a deal.

The EADT has reported that Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County have all made loan offers for the 22-year-old Tunisian. However, it is said that the Rams’ experienced squad and big crowds are likely to make Pride Park his favoured destination.

For that reason, it would be wise for the Addicks to keep other options in mind. With that said, here are three central midfielders Charlton should consider as potential loan targets…

Jay Matete – Sunderland

Matete remains on the fringes at Sunderland and after his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to head out temporarily once again. The 22-year-old is a real force in the midfield when on his game and with a consistent starting role, the London-born midfielder could really thrive at The Valley.

He plays either as a no.8 or deeper in defensive midfield.

Cameron Humphreys – Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have a glut of midfielders so even if El Mizouni goes elsewhere, Charlton could be wise to keep their eyes on other developments at Portman Road. 19-year-old Humphreys showed just why he’s so highly-rated during his run in the starting XI last season but with more options available and Championship football awaiting, a loan could be his best option.

Humphreys is a diminutive, technically sound midfielder who could form a strong midfield with George Dobson and Scott Fraser.

Ethan Brierley – Brentford

Last but not least is Brentford-bound prodigy Brierley, who is joining the Premier League side officially at the start of next month. He enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with relegated Rochdale, managing two goals and six assists in 24 League Two games.

Brierley has shown he can play regular senior football so rather than keeping him in their youth squad, Brentford could benefit from loaning him out. League One could be a great next step following his success in the fourth-tier.