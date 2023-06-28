Wolves’ potential asking price discussed as Leicester City work on Conor Coady transfer

Leicester City could have to pay up to £4.5million to sign Conor Coady from Wolves this summer, reports Daily Mail.

Yesterday, The Athletic revealed that Leicester City had seen an opening bid for Wolves centre-back Coady, 30, knocked back. But The Athletic’s report also added that the Foxes were expected to make a second bid and that the former Liverpool man is keen on making the move to the King Power this summer.

And Daily Mail are now reporting that Leicester remain hopeful of signing Coady this summer, but that the transfer fee ‘could reach around £4.5million’.

Coady spent last season on loan at Everton where he featured 24 times in the Premier League, and the Toffees had the option to buy Coady which they didn’t take up.

A good signing?

Leicester City may have quite a lot of money to spend this summer after receiving parachute payments, as well as offloading the likes of James Maddison who is closing in on a move to Spurs.

So spending £4.5million or so on a player with as much experience as Coady seems like a smart move. He has 440 career appearances to his name and 10 caps for England, and he’s also experienced in the Championship having guided Wolves to the title in 2018.

Leicester City then would be getting a tried and tested Championship player in Coady, so now it just seems like a case of the two clubs agreeing on a transfer fee.

With the Foxes planning a second bid and with Coady being keen on the move though, agreeing a fee should see the move go through pretty swiftly as we approach the start of next season.