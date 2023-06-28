UPDATED: The 4 Plymouth Argyle summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Plymouth Argyle are preparing for the Championship and so far, one new face has come through the door at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle have made one signing so far, bringing Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo in from Dutch side FC Twente.

The hope will be that more new faces can follow though and a few have been linked with moves to Home Park. So here, we round up the latest Plymouth Argyle transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Sammy Silvera

The Pilgrims are rumoured to have seen two bids rejected for Central Coast Mariners winger Silvera after he notched eight goals and six assists in an impressive season in the A-League.

How likely is this one?

The two rejected bids for the 22-year-old suggest Silvera is a player Plymouth really are keen on signing. That could go along way in their pursuit but with Middlesbrough and Hearts also keen while the Mariners look for a high six-figure fee, it seems there’s work to be done here.

Josh Key

Key is heading for free agency as his Exeter City contract runs down and Plymouth are said to be among the Championship sides interested in a deal for his services.

How likely is this one?

Given his contract situation, this is certainly a feasible deal. He looks ready for a step up to the second-tier too, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if this is one that gets over the line.

Morgan Whittaker

After a starring stint with Argyle in the first half of last season, rumours of a return were inevitable. Football Insider has said Plymouth, Sunderland, Rangers and Coventry City are all plotting moves for Swansea City man Whittaker.

How likely is this one?

The link between Plymouth and Whittaker could work in their favour but with wide competition, it might not be a cheap deal to do. A reunion would be huge for Schumacher and co but it might not be an easy one to pull off, even if a Swansea exit does look feasible.

Terry Taylor

Like the earlier mentioned Key, Taylor is out of contract in League One and looks ready to step up to the Championship. There are other sides keen on the former Wolves youngster though.

How likely is this one?

Taylor fits the profile for Plymouth and as a free agent-to-be, he’s another feasible signing. It remains to be seen just how strong the competition is for his services but if the Pilgrims really want to get a deal done, there’s certainly a pathway for them to do so.