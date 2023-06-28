UPDATED: The 4 Birmingham City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Birmingham City have added Tyler Roberts and Koji Miyoshi to their ranks but the hope will be that the business is not done there. John Eustace knows new recruits are a must if the Blues are to push up the table and a good few names have been linked.

Exits aren’t out the question either though so here, round up the latest Birmingham City transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Krystian Bielik

Following his successful 2022/23 season on loan with the Blues, Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik is poised to return on a permanent basis from Derby County.

How likely is this one?

With City keen on a reunion and Derby keen to receive a fee for a player out of contract next year, this one looks certain to happen barring any late dramas.

Morgan Fox

Football League World claimed last week that Birmingham City are alongside Sunderland, QPR and Rotherham United in eyeing Stoke City’s departing defender Fox. He’s out of contract this summer and will be free to move on for nothing.

How likely is this one?

Fox will be on the move this summer but time will tell if he’s really a Blues target. As a versatile, free agent defender, he could be a solid acquisition for the club though.

Junior Dixon

Like Fox, Dixon is heading for free agency. Crystal Palace will not be renewing his deal despite proving prolific at youth level and after a previous trial with Birmingham City, talks are said to have taken place over a possible move to St. Andrew’s.

How likely is this one?

The Blues are always on the lookout for shrewd additions to their ranks and as an emerging striker talent, Dixon looks like a very realistic signing for the club.

Tahith Chong

Last but not least is a potential exit, with star man Chong rumoured to be a target for promoted side Luton Town. After signing Chiedozie Ogbene, he remains on their radar as well.

How likely is this one?

Chong is someone the Blues should be fighting to hold onto but the lure of the Premier League is a strong one. City are in a strong position over his future though and could demand a decent fee, making this one a tough deal to pull off.