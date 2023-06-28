Sam Field eyed by Leeds United and Burnley: Potential price tag and QPR’s stance discussed

Yesterday, reports emerged crediting both Burnley and Leeds United with an interest in QPR midfielder Sam Field.

Field was named QPR’s Player of the Season last time round for his impressive performances in the middle of the pitch. Despite a torrid season for the R’s, Field managed to shine, but he could be on the move this summer.

Here we discuss QPR’s potential price tag and potential stance on a sale of Field this summer, with interest from last season’s Champisonhip winners Burnley and the league’s new boys Leeds United.

Potential price tag

Field joined QPR on an initial loan deal from West Brom in the 2021 winter transfer window, with the R’s later making his stay permanent – the fee however was never disclosed.

QPR though have become quite well-known for selling a lot of players for very measly fees – Rob Dickie went to Bristol City for just over £1million according to reports, so that could be a starting point.

Field though is arguably a much more important player for the club than Dickie was, so expect the R’s to command more for Field – somewhere between £2million and £4million seems likely.

Transfermarkt values Field at just over £3million.

QPR’s stance

QPR have long been a selling club. And that’s evident once again this summer with Dickie having already left.

Dickie was entering the final year of his contract and so a sale wasn’t all that surprising. Field is also in the final year of his contract at QPR, so a summer sale could be something that the club entertains.

But Lyndon Dykes was another in the same situation as Dickie and Field – in the last year of his contract and attracting interest from Championship rivals.

But the Scot put pen to paper on a further two years at QPR and so that tells us that QPR aren’t about to sell all of their assets this summer.

Expect a new contract for Field to definitely be in the making, but whether or not Field would renew his stay remans to be seen – if he doesn’t then a sale this summer could become very likely.