Opinion: Ipswich Town should join Championship loan battle for Leeds United prodigy

Ipswich Town had George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules on loan last season and both have since returned to their parent clubs. Gassan Ahadme is joining Cambridge United on loan while doubt surrounds Joe Pigott’s future at Portman Road.

That would leave Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson as the only natural strikers at the club. Conor Chaplin can play there but he’s best in attacking midfield, while the same goes for Nathan Broadhead who is best off the left.

It means one or two strikers are a must for the Tractor Boys and one they should have on their radar is Sonny Perkins…

A Championship battle

TEAMtalk reported on Tuesday that Leeds United are ready to send Perkins out on loan this summer with a host of Championship sides keen. Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Birmingham City are all said to be suitors, and Ipswich would be wise to join the race for his signature.

The obvious reason is because they need a striker. Options going forward are going to be key for Kieran McKenna and Perkins offers something different to both the current options at the top of the pitch. Yes, Perkins is mainly a striker but his skillset makes him an asset in other roles too. He can fill in out wide or drop deeper into an attacking midfielder role too, offering some cover for talisman Chaplin in that position.

19-year-old Perkins has starred at youth level before, managing 13 goals and three assists in 23 games for Leeds since joining last summer. He had previously caught the eye at West Ham too and now looks like the right time for him to step up.

The Whites should know they can trust Town with a young player’s development too. Leif Davis has flourished at Portman Road since leaving Elland Road last summer and Perkins could develop well as well he was to head there.

It remains to be seen just who will win the loan battle to sign Perkins but amid their need for a striker, Ipswich Town should be joining there race for his signature.