Opinion: Aston Villa youngster could be perfect Maddison replacement for Leicester City, but move would depend on Villa decision

Leicester City’s James Maddison is closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and he’ll certainly leave a void of creativity in the Foxes’ XI.

Maddison has agreed personal terms with Spurs and a medical is reportedly taking place today. Maddison will fetch Leicester City an apparent £40million fee and Enzo Maresca will no doubt be hoping that some of that money can be put towards his summer transfer plans.

But clubs in the Championship often rely on loan deals too, and it’s in the loan market where Leicester City could find the perfect, albeit temporary replacement for Maddison – Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

The 21-year-old put in another impressive loan spell in the second half of the last Championship season, scoring 11 and assisting six in 22 league outings for Boro, after impressing in the second half of the 2021/22 season with Preston.

But with Villa making strides under Unai Emery and looking set to spend some money this summer, Archer could once again be available for loan, and after watching Archer spend the first half of last season on the peripheries of the Villa squad, a season-long loan may well be sanctioned by Villa.

Archer is a very versatile player, capable of playing that no.10 role that Maddison plays but also capable of playing in a wider or more advanced attacking role. He showed quality with Boro last time round, flourishing in a very attacking and fluid Middlesbrough side, and that philosophy looks set to be deployed by Maresca at Leicester City.

Villa could view Leicester as a good next step for Archer as the Foxes are one of the early favourites for the title next season. But Archer’s future depends on Villa – if they sign some new attacking players this summer then they surely won’t make the same mistake with Archer that they did last season, and send him out for the full campaign.

If Leicester can get him in for the 2023/24 season then it would be a very good signing indeed.