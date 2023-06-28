Newcastle United begin talks over Southampton midfielder

Newcastle United have opened talks with Southampton over midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to reporter Ekrem Konur.

Southampton are set to see a whole host of players move on following their relegation to the Championship and it wouldn’t be a surprise if some of their prized assets fetch a decent fee when they head for pastures new.

Among those widely expected to move on is Belgian starlet Lavia.

The former Manchester City youngster is perhaps Southampton’s most hotly-touted talent and a host of high profile clubs have been linked with a move for the young defensive midfielder. Now, new claims have emerged from reporter Konur regarding his situation.

Speaking on Twitter, the reporter has said that Newcastle United have opened talks with the Saints over Lavia.

🚨 Newcastle have opened talks with Southampton over their Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19.🇧🇪 ⚫#NUFC🔴#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/GRFm3SG1DV — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 28, 2023

The Magpies are in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer and even with Sandro Tonali looking inbound, another addition like Lavia could be made before the start of the new season.

On the move?

It seems highly likely that Lavia will leave Southampton this summer though it remains to be seen just where he ends up. The Premier League seems like a likely destination but time will tell just who pays the money to prize him away from the Saints.

While the 19-year-old would be a real asset in the Championship, it could be beneficial for him to move on sooner rather than later. The funds from a deal can be used by Russell Martin to shape his squad to his liking and the sooner that can start, the better.

The Saints need ample time to gear up for second-tier football and if they’re to fight for promotion, they need to get the teething stages of new management out of the way before embarking on the season. Early transfer business could be key to that, so its will be interesting to see how the continued rumours over Lavia’s future pan out.