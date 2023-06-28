MLS club lodge bid for Tranmere Rovers star, EFL clubs also keen

Tranmere Rovers signed full-back Bristow last summer, bringing him in on a free transfer after his contract with Championship side Reading came to an end.

The 21-year-old was an ever-present figure in the Tranmere side, quickly nailing down the starting spot and never letting go. In fact, Bristow played all 90 minutes of every League Two game, playing 51 times across all competitions.

Along the way, he chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Now, it is claimed Bristow’s season has caught the eye, both domestically and abroad.

Football Insider reports that while multiple Football League clubs are interested in the Maidenhead-born youngster, MLS club Minnesota United have tabled a bid. They’ve made the first move for Bristow amid EFL interest, though it remains to be seen how Rovers respond to the offer.

Bristow is under contract until next summer, so he will command a transfer fee.

A chance to cash in?

After a strong first season at Prenton Park, the hope would be that Bristow can kick on from here and help Tranmere in their bid to push back towards the top end of the table. However, we’ve seen Rovers miss their chance to cash in on assets before and with Minnesota making a bid, this could be a good chance to make a good fee for one of their players.

Bristow is under contract until next summer so unless they can persuade him to sign new terms, this window could be Tranmere’s last chance to bring in a good fee for his services.

It remains to be seen just which EFL sides are keen but it seems Rovers will have the opportunity to get a decent cash influx amid interest in Bristow.