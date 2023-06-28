Middlesbrough alongside Plymouth Argyle in battle for 22-year-old star

Middlesbrough are also in the race for Central Coast Mariners star Sammy Silvera, as per a report from the Daily Record.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to go one better next season after missing out on promotion to the Premier League. Michael Carrick’s side did brilliantly to rise up the division but eventually, they fell short in the play-offs and lost to Coventry City.

One new side they’ll be facing next season is Plymouth Argyle following the Pilgrims’ rise from League One but before they go to battle on the pitch, they could be set to fight it out in the transfer market.

As per a report from the Daily Record, Middlesbrough are alongside Argyle in the race for Central Coast Mariners winger Silvera.

It emerged on Tuesday that Plymouth had seen two offers rejected for Silvera, who is also a target for Hearts. Now, Boro are also keen on the 22-year-old, who also has admirers in Asia. Mariners are holding out for a ‘high six-figure sum’, it is added.

On the move?

After eight goals and six assists in 29 games, it seems Silvera will be on the move this summer and after starring in Australia, he looks poised for another chance in Europe after previously spending time with Portugese side Pacos Ferreira.

Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle should both be attractive prospects too. The future looks bright for Boro with Carrick and the helm while the Pilgrims are a club on the up following a hugely impressive title-winning season under Steven Schumacher.

On the surface, you would have to think Boro’s financial advantage could aid them in the battle with Plymouth for Silvera’s services, but time will tell just how the fight pans out with other clubs also keen.