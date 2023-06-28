Leyton Orient interested in signing Hibernian man on loan, report claims

Leyton Orient have expressed an interest in signing Hibernian’s Harry McKirdy on a season-long loan, claims an emerging report from The Real EFL.

McKirdy, 26, joined Scottish outfit Hibernian from Swindon Town last summer. It came after the London-born attacker’s impressive 2021/22 season with Swindon Town, where he scored 21 times and assisted eight more in 37 League Two appearances for Swindon Town.

But McKirdy endured a tough debut season with Hibs. He made 22 appearances in the Scottish top flight but failed to record a single goal contribution, playing mostly as a late substitute for Lee Johnson’s side.

And now it looks like McKirdy could go out on loan for the 2023/24 season with The Real EFL claiming that Leyton Orient have express an interest in signing the player on a season-long loan. It comes after Colchester United were also linked with a move for McKirdy.

Leyton Orient won the League Two title last season and will be competing in League One next time round.

McKirdy to Orient

Orient will need all the recruits they can get this summer. The League One roster is looking very tough ahead of next season but many will be expecting Orient to hold their own.

To do that though they’ll need to bring in some quality this summer and McKirdy is just that – despite his tough debut season with Hibs, he showed his worth in League Two with Swindon in the season before and he should be able to cut it in League One.

And for Orient, McKirdy could replace the attacking threat that Paul Smyth gave the club, with Smyth having joined QPR ahead of next season.

With other teams keen though, it won’t be easy for Orient, but being able to offer League One football should give them an edge over the likes of Colchester United.