Leicester City make offer for Championship ace, journalist claims

Leicester City have ‘made an offer’ for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, claims Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink.

Piroe, 23, has recently been linked with a move to Leicester City. It comes after the Dutchman’s 19-goal season in the 2022/23 Championship campaign, with 22 league goals in the season before for the Swans.

And now, Dutch journalist Elfrink has claimed on Twitter that the Foxes have made an offer for Piroe, but that other teams are also interested in a move – Southampton have recently been linked with a move for Piroe where former Swansea boss Russell Martin has just taken over.

Elfrink’s tweet translates to:

“Leicester City have made an offer for former PSV striker Joël Piroe, who scored like crazy in two seasons at Swansea City. And more clubs are interested.”

Leicester City are yet to make any signings so far under new boss Enzo Maresca, but the pending sale of James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur could give the Foxes time and money to go on and rebuild their playing squad ahead of next season.

Piroe to Leicester

Ask any Swansea City fan and they will say that Piroe is the complete striker. He possesses all the attributes needed to play all the roles a striker can play – he’s quick, strong, technically-gifted, able to play as a poacher or as a striker who drops in to receive the ball, or even as more of a target man.

Leicester would be signing a very talented and proven Championship striker in Piroe, but it certainly won’t come cheap – Piroe is in the last year of his contract but the Swans will want to make a tidy profit on the striker they paid £1million for in 2021.

How much Leicester City have put on the table though remains to be seen.