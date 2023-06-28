Leicester City hold strong interest in Swansea City star

Leicester City hold a strong interest in Swansea City talisman Joel Piroe, reporter John Percy has revealed on Twitter.

Leicester City have a big summer ahead and now that Enzo Maresca is in place, it will be hoped that their summer rebuild can get underway imminently. Plenty of players have been linked in recent days and now, new claims have emerged from trusted reporter Percy regarding another target.

Speaking on Twitter, the Daily Telegraph reporter has revealed that the Foxes hold a ‘strong interest’ in Swansea City talisman Piroe.

City are likely to need a new striker this summer following relegation and Championship star Piroe is on their radar. He has a year left on his contract in South Wales and after netting 20 goals in 45 games last season, the Dutchman is wanted at the King Power.

#lcfc rebuild for the Championship season is well underway. Along with Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Zack Steffen, Leicester have a strong interest in Swansea forward Joel Piroe. 20 goals & two assists last season in the Championship — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 28, 2023

Piroe has flourished since coming over to these shores from PSV Eindhoven. In two years, the 23-year-old striker has notched 44 goals in 92 games for the Swans.

A battle for Piroe

After another starring season in the Championship, interest in Piroe will be strong this summer. Southampton’s new boss Russell Martin is said to be keen on bringing him to St. Mary’s with him, while there’s also an offer from a club abroad.

Securing his services would go a long way in Leicester City’s bid to bounce straight back to the Premier League but it might not be an easy deal to strike.

Piroe is certainly capable of playing at a level higher than the Championship so it might not be the easiest task persuading him to stay in the division, especially if top-flight interest emerges from elsewhere too.

Leicester are a club with pulling power though, and Maresca will be hoping that can help him build a squad capable of getting back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.