Latest Leeds United news: Championship ace on radar, PL man being eyed + more

Despite having no manager in place, Leeds United remain involved in a number of transfer headlines.

And those headlines aren’t just linking players with moves away from Elland Road following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League – there’s plenty of names being linked with a move to the club as well.

One name said to be on Leeds’ radar is QPR midfielder Sam Field. Yesterday, Football Insider claimed that Leeds and Burnley and both keeping tabs on Field, who was named as QPR’s Player of the Year last season.

Also yesterday, The Athletic linked Leeds United with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The Reds are said to value Phillips at £10million this summer so whether or not Leeds make a move remains to be seen.

Then at the end of last week, reports credited Leeds with an interest in Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo, though Fabrizio Romano says that Diallo’s preferred loan destination this summer would be Sunderland.

And whilst reports linking some of Leeds’ higher-earners with potential summer exits have gone a little quiet, one recent report has tipped youngster Sonny Perkins to head out on loan this summer.

TEAMtalk say that Leeds are ready to send the 19-year-old out on loan this summer with Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, and Sunderland among those interested.

And lastly, another recent report from TEAMtalk revealed that Leeds are set to offer Adam Forshaw a new contract ahead of next season – his original contract is set to expire at the end of this month.

Leeds remain without a manager with just a handful of weeks left until the start of the new season, but that doesn’t seem to have put a stop on their summer transfer plans.