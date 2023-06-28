James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur: Reason for price tag drop and player’s wages discussed as Leicester City man agrees Spurs move

After a month or so of back and forth in the media, it seems like James Maddison is closing in on his long-awaited move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur look set to beat Newcastle United to the signing of Maddison this summer, with Daily Mail reporting that the 26-year-old Leicester City and England man has agreed personal terms with the Londoners.

Daily Mail’s report adds that Spurs are set to table a formal offer of £45million for Maddison – significantly lower than the apparent £60million price tag that had grabbed headlines.

Price tag drop

It was widely reported that the Foxes were holding out for £60million for Maddison this summer, and so this apparent £45million valuation is surprising.

But taking to Twitter yesterday, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that Leicester’s asking price for Maddison has dropped due to Newcastle United leaving the race to sign Maddison.

Crook also adds that Spurs has been Maddison’s preferred destination ‘for a while’.

Asking price has dropped as a result of #NUFC leaving the race but #THFC has been Maddison's preferred destination for a while, as revealed here. https://t.co/3JFR6pPl4H — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) June 27, 2023

Maddison’s wages

Daily Mail‘s report on the matter says that Maddison and Spurs have already verbally agreed on personal terms, adding that the Englishman is set to bring in £170,000-per-week when he joins Tottenham.

That’ll make Maddison one of the highest-paid names in the Premier League and one of the highest-paid English players in the top flight too.

It seems like Maddison to Spurs is now in its final stages and for Leicester City, it’s good that they seem to be getting a deal over the line soon, as the longer that Maddison stayed at the club the more his price tag might have dropped.

It’ll hopefully give new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca some spending money for the summer, with his side expected to be one of those challenging for the title next season.