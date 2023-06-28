Hull City and Middlesbrough lodge bids for QPR man who played in every league game last season

Dieng, 28, played in all 46 of QPR’s Championship games last season, keeping nine clean sheets as the R’s achieved a disappointing 20th place finish.

The Senegalese international is now in the final year of his contract at the club and reports credited French side Reims with an interest earlier in the summer.

Now though, Football Insider are reporting that QPR’s Championship rivals Hull City and Middlesbrough have both lodged bids for the shot-stopper, with the QPR man a ‘top target’ for both sides.

The same report adds that the R’s ‘could be forced’ to sell Dieng this summer given his contract situation at the club.

Dieng on the go?

QPR have already sold Rob Dickie this summer – he too was in the final year of his deal. Lyndon Dykes was also in the final year of his deal and attracting interest, but he’s penned a new contract, so what QPR’s stance on Dieng is remains to be seen.

He’s certainly an important player and he’d need replacing should he leave this summer, so it wouldn’t be surprising if QPR work on a new deal for him.

But it also wouldn’t be surprising if Dieng didn’t sign a new deal – he’s shown a lot of quality in goal despite some mistakes last season, and he could be looking to play for a team that’ll be challenging for promotion next season.

If Boro and Hull’s bids meet QPR’s valuation, then the R’s might well take the money and hit the transfer market, with plenty of new players needed for Gareth Ainsworth’s side this summer.