Gethin Jones sends message to Bolton Wanderers fans after signing contract extension

Gethin Jones has signed a new deal with Bolton Wanderers, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Jones, 25, joined Bolton Wanderers in 2020. He signed as a free agent after leaving Carlisle United and he’s since racked up 117 total appearances for the Trotters, scoring six goals along the way.

The Australian-born former Wales U21 international played a key role last season, featuring 39 times in League One as his side finished inside the play-off places, whilst also winning the Papa Johns Trophy.

His contract was set to expire next summer but today, the club announced that Jones has signed an extension through to 2025, and Jones had this reaction on Twitter:

Delighted to extend my deal with the club. Let’s get this club back to where it belongs👊🏼🤍 https://t.co/MQdceDcZXZ — Gethin Jones (@GethinJones8) June 28, 2023

Jones’ new contract is another positive pieces of news for Ian Evatt’s side, who’ve enjoyed a decent summer transfer window so far. The club has brought in Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, and Josh Dacres-Cogley, all on permanent deals.

The Trotters will be looking to replicate their 5th place finish from last season, or potential better it and vie for automatic promotion.

The next season

Bolton performed well in League One last season. And with the clubs coming down from the Championship not looking like immediate promotion contenders ahead of next season, Bolton might really fancy their chances.

They’ve made some good signings so far this summer and Jones’ contract extension is another positive for the club, and it shows the positivity within the club right now.

Expect Jones to play another key role for Bolton next season and expect to see some more players arrive at the University of Bolton Stadium this summer.