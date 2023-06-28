Exclusive: Rochdale among clubs keen on loan deal for Millwall youngster

Okoli, 19, is a graduate of the Millwall youth academy. The centre-back is under contract at The Den until 2024 but it looks like he could be sent out on loan ahead of next season, with a number of clubs interested.

The72 has exclusively been told that Aldershot Town, Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town, Rochdale, and Scunthorpe United have all made loan enquiries for Okoli, but that Aldershot and Rochdale have seen their enquiries knocked back.

The72 has also been told that Okoli will spend pre-season with the Millwall first-team before the Lions make a decision on his future, with boss Gary Rowett a big fan of the player.

Millwall are also looking into the possibility of handing Okoli a one-year contract extension.

Okoli spent time on loan with Torquay United in the National League last season where he made a handful of appearances, but next season he could get his first proper taste of first-team football.