Exclusive: Lincoln City and Stockport County rivalling Euro sides for loan signing of Bournemouth youngster

Bournemouth youngster Baylin Johnson has interest from a number of clubs this summer, including Lincoln City and Stockport County, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Johnson, 17, is a player in the Bournemouth youth academy. The attacker has been impressing within the Cherries’ youth ranks and it looks like he could be sent out on loan for his first experience of first-team football this summer.

The72 has been told that Johnson has interest from a number of overseas and Scottish sides, including Belgian outfit K.V. Oostende and Austrian outfit Rapid Wien, whilst League One side Lincoln City and League Two side Stockport County are also interested in a potential loan deal for the player.

Born in 2005, Johnson spent 10 years as a youngster at Arsenal before joining up with Bournemouth in 2020. He’s yet to make his first-team debut for the Cherries but he’s a player held in high regards at the club.