Everton reject Ipswich Town bid for striker as Dyche’s stance on sale is revealed

Simms, 22, is a man in demand after Everton managed to avid Premier League relegation last season. The striker spent time on loan at Sunderland at the start of last season where he scored seven in 16 Championship outings, before returning to Everton where he’d score once in 11 Premier League appearances.

Several teams have been linked with Simms this summer, with Ipswich said to have tabled a £3.5million bid earlier in the month. But Football Insider are now claiming that the Tractor Boys have tabled a £4million bid for the Everton man, which has been knocked back by the Toffees.

Their report adds that Sean Dyche ‘would consider selling Simms this summer’ if a ‘suitable offer’ comes in, so what Everton’s valuation of Simms is remains to be seen.

Race for Simms

Ipswich appear to be the first team to put an offer on the table and so they seem to be the most keen on signing the Everton man this summer.

But there’s other teams interested too – Sunderland want him back, whilst the likes of Middlesbrough and Stoke City have also been credited with an interest.

Though how much Everton might want for Simms remains to be seen. Ipswich’s £4million bid seems like it should be enough for a player who’s pretty low down the pecking order at Goodison Park, and it’s difficult to see many teams going above and beyond that number.

The race for Simms though has only just begun and with so many teams in the race, Everton could yet claim well above the £4million mark for the player.