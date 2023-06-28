EFL clubs keen as Brentford green light goalkeeper loan move

Football League teams up and down the ladder will be making use of the loan market this summer. It’s a shrewd way to bring high quality players in from teams in higher leagues, many of which will be gaining experience of the senior game while down the pecking order at their parent clubs.

This looks set to be the case for England youth international Cox amid this latest update from Football Insider.

They report that Brentford will let the 20-year-old goalkeeper out on loan this summer to further his development away from the Premier League club. There’s already interest in his services too, with multiple EFL clubs said to have enquired about his availability.

None of the teams are named, but Brentford are now weighing up the best destination for their highly-rated shot-stopper.

Ready for a move?

Cox has already been in and around Brentford’s first-team, serving as no.2 behind David Raya for much of last season.

He’s impressed in youth football since first breaking through AFC Wimbledon’s academy and will be patiently awaiting a chance to impress in the senior game. He’s yet to make his first-team debut but with ample youth experience behind him for club and country, the time has come for Cox to make the step up.

League Two or League One could be the ideal destination for Cox as he settles into senior football but the priority has to be sending him somewhere he can be the no.1 ‘keeper. Game time will be of the utmost importance to his development so whichever EFL clubs are keen to sign him, they’ll have to ensure the youngster gets plenty of action.