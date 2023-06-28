Coventry City eyeing Swansea City fringe player as Viktor Gyokeres replacement

Coventry City are eyeing Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker as a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Darren Witcoop.

Coventry City look set for a tough situation this summer as star man Gyokeres prepares for an exit. Nothing is close yet but speculation has been rife and with a year left on his contract, it feels like the right time for the Swede to head for pastures new.

The Sky Blues should get a pretty significant fee for his services and some of that will likely go on finding his replacement while also strengthening other areas of the squad.

Now, reporter Witcoop has claimed that City have their eyes on a potential replacement in the form of Morgan Whittaker.

He has said on Twitter that Coventry will target Whittaker as Gyokeres heads for a move away. Previous admirers Plymouth Argyle and Rangers are still big fans but it remains to be seen if they’ll provide competition for Whittaker’s signature.

Big shoes to fill

Replacing Gyokeres won’t be an easy task for Coventry City and then whoever comes in will have a challenge matching his success. Whittaker is a player who has the potential to be a real star at Championship level and above but to view him as a Gyokeres replacement is quite intriguing.

Whittaker players much of his football either as a winger or as an inside forward just behind the striker. It was in that role where he thrived at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of last season, netting nine goals and providing seven assists in 31 games.

He has operated as a striker before and his traits could make him a good fit for that role. He’s not quite as powerful as Gyokeres but he’s a strong dribbler and his left foot makes him a threat in and outside the box.

It would be interesting to see just where he played if he went to Coventry but if Gyokeres does exit soon, Whittaker could make for an exciting addition.

The 22-year-old has been on the fringes of the starting XI at Swansea despite his Plymouth success too, so a move looks like a feasible one.