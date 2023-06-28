Cost of Leicester City’s swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder emerges from trusted reporter

Leicester City are paying £10m to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, reporter Alisdair Gold has revealed on Twitter.

Leicester City’s summer recruitment drive is kicking into action after the appointment of Enzo Maresca and in recent days, a whole host of names have been linked with moves to the King Power Stadium.

It emerged on Tuesday that former England international Winks was one player on the radar. The Foxes’ pursuit of a deal for the 27-year-old is separate to Spurs’ proposed deal for James Maddison and it seems both deals are moving on quickly.

Maddison looks North London bound and now, a new update has emerged on Winks.

Trusted Spurs reporter Alisdair Gold has said on Twitter that the central midfielder is now ‘heading to Leicester’ for a £10m fee.

Terrific couple of deals for Spurs. They're getting James Maddison for £40m and Harry Winks is heading to Leicester in a separate deal for £10m. Maddison is the perfect fit for Postecoglou and Winks should do really well at Leicester and help them in their bid to get back up. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 28, 2023

Winks’ impending exit from Spurs comes after 21 years on the books at the club. He joined the academy way back in 2002 but after 203 appearances, he’s set to head for pastures new a year before his contract expires.

A revival awaits?

There was a time where Winks looked destined to hold down a starting spot in Spurs’ midfield for some time. He’s got 10 England caps to his name and with over 200 appearances to his name with the club, there can be no doubting his pedigree.

It has been a tough few years for the midfielder though. He dropped down the pecking order and has struggled with injuries, resulting in a loan to Sampdoria.

For Leicester though, this could prove to be a great signing. They’re embarking on a rebuild under Maresca and while they need to make sure they’re ready for the Championship, recruiting players capable of playing Premier League football will only help them in the years to come too, providing they return to the top-flight of course.

If Winks can stay fit, regain his confidence and get back to his best in the second-tier, he could become a real force in the middle of the park for Maresca’s Foxes.