Charlton Athletic secure 25-year-old’s immediate future

Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas has signed a new one-year deal at The Valley, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to kick on over the 2023/24 campaign after a strong start to life under Dean Holden. Since taking over from Ben Garner, Holden has helped build the close bond between the fans and the squad again and it will be hoped they can build on last season’s 10th place finish.

An important few weeks remain before the season begins though, with new recruits key to the Addicks’ success.

However, it will also be important that Charlton hold onto the core group that has started Holden’s reigns well and now, it has been confirmed that versatile defender Thomas will be staying onboard.

The 25-year-old’s contract was due to expire later this month but now, the club have announced that Thomas has penned a new one-year extension.

Thomas played 18 times for the Addicks last season after signing in September, ending the campaign in strong form.

Another year for Thomas

During his run in the side towards the end of the season, Thomas proved himself as a player who can play a valuable part in Holden’s squad. He had to wait patiently for his chance but when injury struck, he stepped up and performed well as either a left-back or centre-back.

That versatility will be of great value to Charlton Athletic moving forward but it will be interesting to see if Thomas can hold down a starting spot when the new season begins or if he has to fight to regain his place again.

An extension of one-year doesn’t exactly secure his long-term future but it means the full focus can turn to gearing up for the new season now that he knows he isn’t heading for the uncertainty of free agency.