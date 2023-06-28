Blackpool keen on goalkeeper swoop, club demanding six-figure fee

Blackpool are among the sides keen on St. Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson, as per a report from the Daily Record.

Blackpool are gearing up for League One football and Neil Crtichley will be keen to add some new faces to his ranks.

Exits for goalkeepers Stuart Moore and Chris Maxwell mean that new goalkeeping additions are on the shopping list. Richard O’Donnell has already joined Daniel Grimshaw as another option in between the sticks looking ahead to the new season and now, another ‘keeper target has emerged.

As per a report from the Daily Record, Blackpool are also eyeing up Northern Irish shot-stopper Trevor Carson.

Carson is 35 but comes into this summer off the back of a strong season with St. Mirren. He kept 11 clean sheets in 40 games for the Buddies, helping his side to a successful campaign.

Blackpool aren’t the only ones keen though. Dundee, Dundee United and St. Johnstone are all interested as St. Mirren demand a six-figure fee for their starting ‘keeper.

Another goalkeeper

It remains to be seen just what comes of Grimshaw’s summer but between him, Carson and O’Donnell, Blackpool would certainly be well-stocked in the goalkeeping department. At 35, many goalkeepers start to tail off and end up playing backup roles but in the case of Carson, he has shown he’s not slowing down yet.

He enjoyed a great season with St. Mirren, hence why they’re not willing to let him go on the cheap. He still has two years remaining on his contract there too, so they’re under no pressure to cash in while they can.

Time will tell just how Blackpool’s rumoured interest in Carson pans out but with plenty of Scottish sides keen, they could have a fight on their hands for the experienced shot-stopper this summer.