Aston Villa closing in on deal for West Brom youngster, report claims

Richards, 19, is set to leave West Brom as a free agent at the end of this month. And Football Insider are saying that the midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Baggies’ midland neighbours Aston Villa.

Their report adds that Villa are ‘increasingly confident’ of securing a move for Richards, with Football Insider having also reported last week that Aston Villa were in advanced talks to sign Richards.

Born in West Bromwich, Richards only has the one first-team appearance to his name for West Brom, though he’s represented England at both U16 and U17 level.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that Villa were set to sign another West Brom youngster in Jamaldeen Jimoh, with names like Luka Lynch, Tim Iroegbunam, and Finn Azaz having all made the move from West Brom to Villa in recent seasons.

West Brom to Villa

West Brom to Aston Villa is becoming an increasingly common career path for a lot of the Baggies’ academy graduates.

And a lot of them have gone on to impress, like Iroegbunam who spent last season on loan at QPR and Azaz who helped Plymouth Argyle to the League One title.

For the Baggies, there seems to be something wrong here. These players aren’t getting the chance at The Hawthorns but they’re fulfilling their potential elsewhere.

West Brom clearly seem to be producing some good players but they’re selling them too early and for too little – giving them some first-team exposure could really bump up their eventual transfer value.

But Richards looks like the next in a growing list of names to leave West Brom for Villa, and it’s an issue that the Baggies need to address.