3 Nat Phillips alternatives Leeds United should consider amid link with Liverpool man

Leeds United are in the market for new recruits this summer and one player rumoured to be on their radar is Liverpool man Nat Phillips.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Leeds United are admirers of Phillips, even with no manager or sporting director in place. He’s rated at £10m though, so there could be cheaper options available who could still impress at Elland Road.

With that said, here are three alternative centre-back options the Whites should consider…

Miles Robinson – Atlanta United

If Leeds United want to dip into the American market again, there could be few better options than Miles Robinson.

The 26-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of this year and certainly looks capable of playing over in Europe. He’s be a solid presence on the ball and as a 19-time U.S. international, there can be no doubts about his pedigree. Robinson fits the recruitment profile and could impress on these shores.

Luke McNally – Burnley

After a starring stint on loan at Coventry City, McNally still looks to be on the fringes at Burnley. He’s a player definitely capable of playing for a top Championship club and could definitely find himself in the Premier League in the years to come.

His spells with Oxford United and Coventry have proven his abilities in carrying the ball out of defence. He’d fit in well if Leeds want to play on the front foot this season and his place in the Burnley pecking order could make a deal feasible.

Nathan Wood – Swansea City

Last but not least is Nathan Wood, a fairly punchy suggestion given the trajectory of his career. After impressing in his first year at Swansea City, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the youngster found himself in the Premier League before long.

However, a chance to play at a top second-tier side in front of big crowds could make for an attractive prospect. Swansea have shown they’re willing to sell before and often do so at a good price for the buyer, much to their supporters’ frustration. Preying on that with a move for Wood could be smart business for Leeds as he enters the last 12 months of his contract.