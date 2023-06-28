3 centre-backs Leicester City should keep in mind amid recent transfer rumours

Leicester City have a new boss in place and since then, rumours regarding potential transfer targets have really started to pick up.

Enzo Maresca is set to see a number of key players exit but some eye-catching targets have been identified. It seems centre-back is an area Leicester City are focusing on, with recent rumours emerging regarding interest in Conor Coady and Zach Awe.

Even if those two come in though, the exits of Calgary Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey mean more could be needed, and they might not even be the only ones to move on.

With that in mind, here are three centre-backs the Foxes should consider…

Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton

21-year-old centre-back Branthwaite thoroughly impressed on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season but with a year left on his Everton contract, question marks surround what could be next for the defender.

He has interest from West Ham but reportedly available for between £5m and £6m, Branthwaite would be an affordable option for Leicester too. The Foxes may be able to offer a stronger guarantee of a regular starting role than the Premier League Hammers too, making him a player worth considering.

Jason Denayer – Shabab Al-Ahli

At the other end of the spectrum but still an option worth looking at is Jason Denayer. The 28-year-old is vastly experienced at a high level with club and country but his deal with UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli is running out this summer.

That would free him to join a new club for nothing and while a drop to the Championship might not appeal, a club of Leicester City’s stature could persuade him to make that step. He’d bring pedigree and physicality to Maresca’s backline and could prove a bargain addition.

Mads Andersen – Barnsley

After Barnsley missed out on promotion to the Championship, Andersen is a player who could definitely make that step up without the Tykes. He’s proven himself in the second-tier before and a step back up to the level should come his way this summer.

At 25, Andersen looks like a player who could only get better once he takes the next step and a move to Leicester City could be perfect for him.