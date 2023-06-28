19-year-old Leeds United defender in discussions over Serie A switch

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde is in talks over a move to Italian outfit Salernitana, as per Sky Sports (via the Daily Record, Transfer News Live, 28.06.23, 11:30).

Leeds United are set to see a whole host of players move on to pastures new this summer. Until they have a new manager and sporting director in place, it might be a little while before new faces start to come through the doors too.

Speculation has been rife over potential departures and now, rumours have emerged regarding Norwegian talent Hjelde.

Sky Sports (via the Daily Record) reports that Hjelde is in talks over a move away from Elland Road. Serie A side Salernitana were linked earlier this month and it is now said that the club are in discussions to sign Hjelde on a permanent basis.

19-year-old defender Hjelde has two years left on his contract with Leeds United. However, it is said he now looks set to leave.

Moving on?

Following Leeds United’s relegation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if emerging talents like Hjelde are given the chance to stake a claim for a place in the first-team plans. Many would have thought the youngster would stand a good chance of doing so too.

The former Celtic talent has caught the eye at youth level and spent the second half of last season in the Championship with Rotherham United. As a promising, left-sided defender who can play as a centre-back or wing-back, he could prove to be a valuable asset for the present and future too.

However, talks over a possible move to Serie A suggest Hjelde won’t be taking his next steps with Leeds United. Time will tell just how the rumoured discussions pan out but Salernitana will be hopeful of getting a deal wrapped up.