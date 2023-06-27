Serie A giants set sights on Leicester City duo

Leicester City strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are both of interest to Serie A side AS Roma, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship has seen a whole host of players linked with high-profile moves away from the club. Enzo Maresca will be keen to focus on getting his side prepared for the new season, but there’s plenty of transfer business to attend to before the opening day of the season.

While rumours continue to circulate over a host of players, new rumours have now emerged regarding striker Iheanacho and Daka.

Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport has reported that both Leicester City men are on the radar of Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Talisman Tammy Abraham suffered an ACL injury towards the tail end of the Serie A season and as a result, Roma are in the market for a replacement. Both Iheanacho and Daka have been earmarked as options and both could move on following relegation.

A revamp awaits?

It remains to be seen whether or not Roma’s rumoured interest in Iheanacho and Daka is firmed up but it wouldn’t be a surprise if both players were to head for pastures new this summer anyway. If they do leave, it means Maresca will have a task on his hands revamping the attacking options.

Jamie Vardy is still on the books and remains under contract until 2024 but relying too heavily on a 36-year-old could prove risky. George Hirst is also available and could stand a good chance of a first-team breakthrough but despite success in League One, he’s yet to prove himself in the Championship.

Exits for Iheanacho and Daka would mean Maresca will need to sign at least one striker, but time will tell just how the duo’s situations pan out this summer.