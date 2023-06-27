Plymouth Argyle see two bids rejected for 14-goal/assist winger

Plymouth Argyle are competing with Hearts in the race to sign Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera and have seen two bids rejected, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Plymouth Argyle are gearing up for a return to Championship football and have already made one signing this summer.

Julio Pleguezuelo has signed on a free transfer from FC Twente, marking an exciting start to the Pilgrims’ recruitment drive. It seems they’re not turning their focus away from abroad options either, with new links now emerging in reports from Scotland.

Scottish Premiership side Hearts have been heavily linked with Central Coast Mariners star Sammy Silvera and now, the Edinburgh Evening News has said they are facing competition from Plymouth Argyle for his signature.

Hearts have failed with a bid while Argyle are said to have seen two knocked back.

The Mariners are willing to do business, but only if their asking price for Silvera is met.

The interest comes after the 22-year-old winger notched eight goals and six assists in 29 games during the 2022/23 campaign. He helped his side win the A-League grand final against Melbourne City, netting one and providing an assist in a rampant 6-1 win.

A battle for Silvera

After a strong season over in Australia, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Silvera earns himself a high profile move this summer.

Plymouth Argyle could be a great destination for him too. They can offer Championship football after a 100-point title-winning season and the signing of ex-Arsenal starlet Pleguezuelo shows they’re being punchy in the transfer market too.

The Pilgrims have recruited from the A-League before as well. Ben Waine signed from Wellington Phoenix in January and while he’s still in the early stages of his career, he looks like a promising striker who could become a prolific forward in the years to come.

Interest in Silvera shows the Pilgrims are seriously viewing Australia as a solid recruitment option but it remains to be seen if they can get a deal done after seeing two offers turned down already.