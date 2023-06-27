Midfielder expected to join Stoke City after exit from Championship rivals

Preston North End have confirmed the exit of midfielder Daniel Johnson, who Stoke on Trent Live say is expected to join Stoke City.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil managed Johnson during his time at Preston North End and the Jamaican international has been linked with a move to the Potters. Speculation has been rife over Johnson’s future with his contract up this summer.

Now though, Preston have confirmed Johnson will be moving on this summer.

After 336 appearances, 57 goals and 38 assists, he will not be penning a new deal and will be free to move as a free agent.

Following his exit, Stoke on Trent Live reports that Johnson is expected to reunite with Neil at Stoke City. The 30-year-old is embarking on a new challenge after eight years at Deepdale but it seems he’s set to remain in the Championship, bolstering Neil’s options in the middle of the park ahead of the new season.

A familiar face

Johnson looks like a pretty simple signing for Stoke following his Preston exit. There’s no fee to negotiate and given his previous time under Neil’s management, it feels like the right move for the midfielder after a lengthy stay in Lancashire.

He’ll be hoping to link up with Neil and have an instant impact on his Stoke side. Johnson will already know the Scot’s tactics and demands, hopefully allowing him to settle in quickly should he make the expected move to the Bet365 Stadium.

Johnson will offer creativity and energy from midfield, operating either as an attacking midfielder or slightly deeper in a central midfield role. He brings vast experience and pedigree with him too and that will hopefully help the Potters push up the Championship table in the new season.