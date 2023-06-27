Manchester City closing in on £600,000 deal for Reading talent

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Reading prodigy Luca Fletcher in a deal worth £600,000 plus add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Reading are heading for League One football, meaning new boss Ruben Selles is in for a tough task in his first job since departing Southampton at the end of last season.

The Royals’ relegation isn’t going to help their already difficult financial situation and as a result of both factors, there will likely be a string of exits from the Select Car Leasing Stadium over the coming weeks and months.

Now, as reported by transfer guru Romano, one top young star could be heading for the Premier Leaguer sooner rather than later.

He states on Twitter that Reading teenager Luca Fletcher is closing in on a move to treble winners Manchester City. The Citizens often look to pick up top starlets before they breakthrough and a £600,000 plus add-ons deal is in the offing for striker Fletcher.

The Reading prodigy has passed a medical and paperwork is being completed, so a move doesn’t look far away.

Understand Manchester City are closing in on the signing of 16 year old talented striker Luca Fletcher from Reading. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Medical passed and paper work being signed — been told fee around £600k with future add-ons. Part of City project to sign and develop the best youn talents. pic.twitter.com/i9A85ta32e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

A matter of time?

With a medical passed and seemingly only paperwork left to complete, it seems a matter of time before Fletcher’s move to Manchester City becomes official. The deal will come as a welcome boost to the Royals’ finances and with add-ons included foe the future, they could reap the benefits in the years to come too.

Reading’s youth academy has produced a number of first-team players over the years and moves like this are a good advert for the work that goes into developing young talents at the club.

It will be hoped that it can result in more promising players putting their faith in the club to develop them, giving the Royals a steady stream of starlets in the years to come.