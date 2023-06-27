Leicester City star moves closer to big-money Premier League switch

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Leicester City’s James Maddison, The Athletic has reported today.

Leicester City’s prized asset Maddison has been linked with a move away for some time now but following the Foxes’ shock relegation from the Premier League, an exit has looked inevitable.

Newcastle United have been regularly linked while Tottenham Hotspur have also held an interest. It has been Spurs that have seen their talks advance though while the Magpies focus on other additions like AC Milan star Sandro Tonali.

Now, after further rumours over a potential move to Spurs, The Athletic have said that Maddison is closing in on a move to North London.

They state that the two clubs are still locked in talks but an agreement is expected to be reached this week. The Foxes remain hopeful of landing £60m for their star man but Spurs plan to offer an up front fee of £40m plus add-ons.

Personal terms are not a problem, so once the fee is agreed, this could move quickly.