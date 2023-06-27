Leicester City in talks over swoop for forgotten Tottenham Hotspur man

Leicester City are eyeing a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, reporter John Percy has said.

Leicester City’s relegation has led to a whole host of transfer speculation, most of which has been regarding possible exits. The Foxes are set to lose a whole host of key players but Enzo Maresca will still be focusing on who he can add to his ranks as well.

Now, an intriguing link has emerged from trusted journalist John Percy.

The Daily Telegraph reporter has said that City are set to move for Spurs’ forgotten midfielder Harry Winks.

The 27-year-old us back on these shores following a spell on loan in Italy with Sampdoria and as Spurs look to offload some fringe players, Winks could be among those that moves on.

Percy expresses that any deal for Winks and the negotiations are unconnected to a potential deal for James Maddison. The attacking midfielder is said to be closing in on a move to North London but the Maddison and Winks talks are separate.

1 of 20 Who is this? John Egan Sander Berge Ross Stewart Oli McBurnie

A career revival?

Since coming through Spurs’ academy, Winks has played a hefty 203 times for the club and also has 10 England caps to his name. He’s tailed off significantly though given the trajectory he was on, so a move away could be his best option.

Winks has shown before that he’s a seriously talented midfielder and a key player when on his game. If Maresca could get him back to his best after a tough few years, the Foxes could have a real force on their hands.

He’s struggled with injuries but got back to fitness with Sampdoria and started 19 Serie A games in a row over the second half of the campaign.

With plenty of players moving on from Leicester, fans will be encouraged to hear that work is being done to bring in players too as the club pursue a deal for Winks.