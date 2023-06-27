Leicester City hold firm interest in Manchester City fringe player, reporter claims

Leicester City have a firm interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Steffen is back with parent club Manchester City following the end of his Championship loan spell with Middlesbrough.

The American was a big hit with Boro, managing 10 clean sheets in 46 games as Michael Carrick guided his side to the play-offs. Now with City though, he’s back on the fringes of first-team football and could benefit from a move away.

Now, new claims have emerged from trusted reporter McGrath stating he’s a target for Leicester City.

The Foxes recently moved to appoint Enzo Maresca as their new boss, bringing him over from Manchester City where he was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola. It seems he’s keen to use that link to his advantage too, with Leicester holding a ‘firm interest’ in Steffen.

He has two years left on his contract with the Citizens, so a fee would be required for his services.

A solid target

Following a successful season in the Championship and with Maresca’s City links in mind, this is a link that could definitely transpire into something more serious. At 28, Steffen won’t want to spent a season as second or third fiddle under Guardiola and certainly has the quality to hold down a starting spot at a good level.

If Steffen was to join the Foxes though, it would be intriguing to see what happened with Daniel Iversen or Danny Ward.

Both ‘keepers had chances in goal last season but neither took the chance to impress after Kasper Schmeichel’s exit. A swoop for Steffen could see one of the two move on, or maybe even both if they both want to play starting football in the new season.