Leicester City discuss free transfer swoop for departing Arsenal defender

Leicester City have discussed Arsenal’s departing starlet Zach Awe this summer, according to reporter Mike McGrath.

Much of the transfer talk surrounding Leicester City has been regarding departures. A whole host of players are expected to move on following relegation but with Enzo Maresca now in place, the hope will be that the Foxes can start to bring in some new faces too.

Now, trusted reporter McGrath has revealed on Twitter that one player who has been discussed is free agent-to-be Zach Awe.

The 19-year-old defender was a mainstay for Arsenal’s U21s last season, playing 27 times for the young Gunners across all competitions. However, he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, with his situation piquing Championship interests now that the window is officially open.

Leicester City have spoken about Awe as a possible option, while Huddersfield Town showed early interest previously too.

A shrewd swoop

As Awe prepares for free agency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more interest emerges in his services.

Leicester City should be an attractive prospect for the young centre-back though. The Foxes will be hoping to get straight back into the Premier League and under an emerging coach in Maresca, it could be an exciting season for the club and their players if they can rebuild well over the coming weeks and months.

At only 19, it wouldn’t be a surprise if London-born Awe has to bide his time before getting a place in the first-team but such is his level of promise, it might not be long before that arrives. He’s already got a good level of youth experience behind him with Arsenal and England’s Young Lions, making Awe one to watch coming into the 2023/24 campaign.