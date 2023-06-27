Leeds United offer new deal to 31-year-old amid transfer interest from other clubs

Leeds United have now decided to offer midfielder Adam Forshaw a new contract, according to a new report from TEAMtalk.

Leeds United’s summer has started slowly and with no new manager in place, there’s no clear direction that the club are looking to head in following relegation. Decisions have been made on out of contract players though after the Whites announced their retained list earlier this month.

Alongside ‘keeper Joel Robles and youngsters Will Brook and Stuart McKinstry, midfielder Forshaw was confirmed to be leaving the club when his contract ends this summer.

He was invited back for pre-season training though and now, TEAMtalk claims Leeds have made a u-turn over their Forshaw decision.

It is said that the club have now offered the Liverpool-born midfielder a new contract at Elland Road. The 31-year-old has other sides keeping tabs on his situation though and he’s now weighing up his options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

1 of 20 Who is this? John Egan Sander Berge Ross Stewart Oli McBurnie

A popular decision?

Time will tell just how Forshaw’s situation pans out but there’s no doubt that keeping him onboard would please supporters. He’s a popular figure among the Elland Road faithful and he could prove an important player in the middle of the park if he is to extend his contract.

Forshaw has bags of experience at Championship level, playing 123 times in the division over the course of his career. Prior to his time at Leeds, he played 103 times for Middlesbrough and notched 100 appearances for Brentford.

He possesses a wide passing range and offers tenacity and hunger out of possession. That combined with his experience and leadership could prove important for Leeds United as they bid to bounce straight back to the Premier League.