Leeds United keen on £10m-rated Liverpool man

Leeds United are interested in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Leeds United are gearing up for a return to Championship football but as it stands, they’ve not got a manager in place.

Sam Allardyce left at the end of the season and despite speculation over who could be next, no one is in as it stands. That hasn’t stopped rumours circulating over potential transfers, though most of the speculation has been regarding potential departures.

Now though, trusted reporter Phil Hay has reported in The Athletic that one man on the Whites’ radar is Nat Phillips.

The 26-year-old is a player of interest irrespective of managerial and sporting director appointments, it is said. Furthermore, Liverpool are said to value Phillips at £10m, with two years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Phillips is far down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and he made just five senior appearances last season.

On the move?

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Phillips moves on from Liverpool this summer given his place in the pecking order. If the door does open for him to move on, Leeds United might end up being joined in the race for his signature by other clubs too.

There’s no doubt that the Whites need a new-look backline. The defenders who weren’t good enough for the Premier League look as though they’ll head for pastures new, opening the door for fresh faces to come in.

Phillips could prove a real force at Championship level too. He’s got top-level experience and offers a serious aerial presence at both ends of the pitch. He could be a player who maintains his place in the side if Leeds move back to the top-flight too, so it will be intriguing to see if this rumoured interest develops further.