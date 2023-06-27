Former Sunderland and Stoke City man retires after Stockport County exit

Sunderland and Stoke City’s former defender Phil Bardsley has decided to retire after his exit from Stockport County, it has emerged.

Veteran defneder Bardsley spent a spell out of the game after his exit from Burnley last summer before returning with League Two side Stockport County.

He only made two appearances for the Hatters but while his impact might not have been felt on the pitch so much, it was certainly felt off it. Bardsley donated his salary to the local community trust, combining his return to the game with a big commitment to the community.

Now though, after his exit from Edgeley Park earlier this summer, it has emerged that Bardsley is hanging up the boots.

As announced on Instagram by his wife, Tanya, Bardsley is bringing an end to his career at the age of 37. He does so after playing over 400 games over the course of his career, the vast majority of which came in the Premier League.

Bardsley’s career

The right-back spent the formative years of his career at Manchester United, coming through the youth ranks after joining aged just eight. After spells out on loan, he joined Sunderland in 2008, spending six years on the books at the Stadium of Light.

He helped the Black Cats maintain their Premier League status in all six of those years, proving a starting XI mainstay along the way. Overall, the Scotland international played 200 times for Sunderland, chipping in with 11 goals and four assists before heading for pastures new.

The summer of 2014 saw him swap Sunderland for Stoke City and three years and 63 outings later, Bardsley joined Burnley.

Five years with the Clarets ended last summer and his recent stay at Stockport County rounded out a successful career, much of which was spent at the top of the English game.