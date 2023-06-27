Departing Sheffield United starlet lands trial with League One club

Cheltenham Town have brought departing Sheffield United youngster Joe Starbuck in on trial, as revealed by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town are looking to build on a 16th place finish in Wade Elliott’s first campaign in charge of the club. The Robins ended up a good distance clear of the drop but they know that this summer window will be vital to their chances next season.

A breakthrough hasn’t been made on the transfer front just yet but after initial links, it has been said that veteran centre-back Curtis Davies has agreed to join the club on a one-year deal.

Now, a new report from Gloucestershire Live has revealed Town are casting their eyes over another potential target.

They report that the club have brought right-back Joe Starbuck in on trial.

The 20-year-old will officially become a free agent at the end of this month when he leaves Sheffield United at the end of his contract. Two right wing-backs are on Elliott’s shopping list after Ryan Jackson’s exit and Starbuck could come in as one of the options on the right.

A shrewd signing?

As a free transfer, Starbuck would be a cheap, low-risk signing for Elliott and Cheltenham Town to make.

He wasn’t able to breakthrough with Sheffield United after his arrival from Grimsby Town but his time at Bramall Lane will have served him well, aiding his development on and off the pitch. He has got first-team experience, spending spells on loan at Boston United and Kidderminster Harriers last season while also playing nine times for Grimsby before his Blades stint.

It remains to be seen whether or not Starbuck can impress in his trial but if he can, his impending free agency could make this a fairly smooth deal to complete.