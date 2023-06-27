Defender set to join League One side after Derby County release

Veteran centre-back Davies’ time at Derby County officially comes to an end later this month. The Rams will not be extending his contract, freeing him to find a new club as a free agent.

It emerged in The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61) that Cheltenham Town were targeting a swoop for the defender and now, new claims have emerged from Football Insider regarding the Robins’ interest.

They state that Cheltenham have now agreed to sign Davies once his Derby deal officially ends.

He will join Wade Elliott’s side on a one-year contract following the completion of a medical, it is said.

The move sees Davies extend his glowing career by another year. He made his first-team debut 20 years ago now, breaking through the ranks at Luton Town before going on to become a mainstay in both the Premier League and Football League.