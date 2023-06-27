Burnley and Leeds United set sights on influential QPR man

Leeds United and Burnley are heading in opposite directions, with the Whites now back in the Championship while the Clarets won promotion to the Premier League last season.

The two sides won’t do battle on the pitch in the new campaign but as per a new report from Football Insider, they could end up fighting it out in the transfer market.

It is claimed that both clubs are keen on QPR star Sam Field, who has 12 months left on his contract at Loftus Road. Field was an ever-present figure in the R’s side over the 2022/23 campaign, starting all 46 Championship games.

He proved himself as a key player for the Hoops and played all but eight minutes under Gareth Ainsworth. Field took the armband for the final three games of the season too, proving a key player in their survival bid.

A tough situation

QPR look as though they’re in for another fight towards the bottom end of the division next season and keeping Field would go a long way to their survival hopes. However, the club often relies on cashing in on key players to raise funds, so with Field approaching the last year of his contract, this could be their last chance to get a good fee for him.

His prevalent role under Ainsworth could go a long way to persuading him to stay and extend his deal if interest persist though.

The fact he took up the armband for the final three games of the season shows how that the QPR boss sees him as a figure of importance. However, with interest from high-profile clubs like Burnley and Leeds United, it will be interesting to see if either try to tempt him away from Loftus Road.