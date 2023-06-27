Bristol Rovers casting eyes over released Birmingham City man

Bristol Rovers have brought departing Birmingham City defender George Friend in on trial, as per a report from Bristol Live.

Birmingham City announced earlier this summer that experienced defender Friend would be leaving the side upon the expiry of his contract. As a result, he’s free to search for a new club and will officially become without club at the end of this month.

It seems no time is being wasted in his bid to find a new home either.

Bristol Live has reported that League One outfit Bristol Rovers have brought Friend in on trial following his St. Andrew’s exit.

Upon the Gas’ return to pre-season training at the start of this week, Friend joined in and will continue to be assessed over the week. He could also be involved in a friendly against Melksham Town on Friday as Barton’s side begin their preparations for the new League One season.

A veteran presence

Some look down on the signings of out of contract veterans but Friend could prove a handy addition to Barton’s ranks.

The Barnstaple-born defender brings a serious amount of experience with him. He’s played over 350 Championship games over the course of his career and offers himself as an option anywhere on the left-hand side of defence, mainly playing as either a left-back or centre-back.

Injury saw him called upon with Birmingham City and when given the chance, he impressed with his performances, especially in a 1-0 win over Millwall in April. It remains to be seen if he can warrant a deal with the Gas but his experience and versatility could make him a useful addition to the backline as Rovers look to build on the 2022/23 campaign.