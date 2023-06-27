Blackpool and Reading lodge enquiries over Brentford starlet

Blackpool and Reading have both asked Brentford about a possible loan deal for full-back Fin Stevens, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Blackpool and Reading are both gearing up for League One following relegation from the Championship. Both sides need to bring in new recruits if they’re to be successful in the third-tier too and after dropping down a league, the pair may well end up battling it out towards the top of the division.

It seems the two could be set to do battle in the transfer market too, with both Blackpool and Reading reportedly keen on Brentford starlet Stevens.

Reporter Witcoop revealed on Twitter on Monday night that both the Tangerines and Royals have ‘asked’ the Bees about a potential loan for full-back Stevens. They would prefer him to play in the Championship but after a tough spell at Swansea City in 2022, he could head for League One instead.

Stevens played just five times for Swansea before returning to Brentford in January.

Best in League One?

There can be few doubts about Stevens’ promise. He’s starred at youth level for Brentford and at only 20, he’s certainly got a bright future ahead of him in the game.

However, after a tough stay in the Championship last season, League One could be his best option. He would likely stand a better chance of nailing down a starting spot and if he impresses in the third-tier, there’s no reason why Brentford can’t send him to a second-tier side anyway.

Blackpool and Reading will both be keen to fight it out at the top end of the division so having Stevens involved in a promotion push could be best for his development. It remains to be seen whether the duo’s rumoured interest develops into anything more serious though, with plenty of time remaining in the summer transfer window for deals to be struck.