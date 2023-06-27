Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland among Championship sides eyeing Leeds United loan swoop

Leeds United are ready to loan out Sonny Perkins this summer and Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Birmingham City are all keen, according to TEAMtalk.

Leeds United starlet Perkins has been catching the eye in their academy setup since he signed from West Ham last summer.

He notched 13 goals and three assists in 23 games for the Whites’ U21s across all competitions last season. His form warranted him three first-team appearances, all of which came in the cup. Perkins scored his first senior goal in his FA Cup outing vs Cardiff City too.

Now, it has been claimed Leeds are ready to send the forward out on loan this summer and he’s not short of suitors.

TEAMtalk states the Whites have given Perkins the green light to head out temporarily. As many as half a dozen Championship teams are showing interest too, with Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Birmingham City the ones named.

Ready for the Championship?

Perkins certainly looks ready for a shot at senior level and he could prove a hit in the Championship if given ample game time.

It is intriguing that Leeds United have deemed him ready for a second-tier loan but don’t plan on having him at Elland Road after relegation though. There will likely be space for him to battle for a starting spot with a string of exits expected, but perhaps they just can’t guarantee him a regular role with their senior side just yet.

In that case, a loan will be his best option. Blackburn, Sunderland and Birmingham have all proven themselves as clubs who can be trusted with young talents too, so Perkins’ potential destinations are looking strong.

Time will tell just where the versatile prodigy ends up though with plenty of time remaining for clubs to strike deals this summer.