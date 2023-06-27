3 goalkeepers Middlesbrough should consider moves for amid recent transfer developments

Middlesbrough are in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer and plenty of names have been linked in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough saw Zack Steffen’s loan end upon the conclusion of their season and a new no.1 will be needed.

Karl Darlow has been linked but amid competition from Hull City, Blackburn Rovers have also been linked. The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61) has said James Trafford is a target, but Sheffield United and Burnley are also keen, potentially making a deal tough.

With that in mind, here are three ‘keepers Boro should have their sights on…

Ethan Horvath – Nottingham Forest

Surprisingly, Luton Town will not be signing promotion hero Horvath permanently. That could open the door for him to move elsewhere and Middlesbrough should definitely be among those keeping a close eye on his situation.

His 20 clean sheets in 47 league and play-off games were crucial in getting the Hatters to the Premier League and after playing a part in Nottingham Forest’s promotion in 2022 as well, Horvath could be key in getting Boro back to the big time as well.

Arnau Tenas – FC Barcelona

Perhaps a bit punchy, but not out of the question. Tenas is out of contract this summer and will be leaving Barcelona, freeing him to move on for nothing. He’s found game time with the Catalan giants’ B team and the time has come for him to play regular senior football.

At 22, he looks like a highly promising goalkeeper and could become a top goalkeeper if given the game time.

Marek Rodak – Fulham

Last but not least is Slovenian international Rodak, who finds himself down the pecking order at Fulham as the final 12 months of his contract approaches. He’s shown he can star at Championship level before, playing a part in the Cottagers’ promotions to the top-flight.

He’s behind Bernd Leno at Craven Cottage though and this summer could be a last chance for Fulham to cash in. Boro should be considering a move in their search for a new ‘keeper.