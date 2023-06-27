3 Dan Ballard replacements Sunderland should consider amid West Ham bid rumours

Sunderland have already signed two centre-backs this summer but they might need another amid recent developments regarding Dan Ballard.

It has been said that West Ham are expected to bid for Sunderland defender Ballard in the coming days. The Hammers are keen to bolster their options at the back and the former Arsenal youngster has caught the eye.

Although Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis have come through the doors at the Stadium of Light, another centre-back will be needed if Ballard departs. With that in mind, here are three they should consider…

Luke McNally – Burnley

After a tough first half of the season, McNally joined Coventry City on loan in January and proved just why he’s a top centre-back at Championship level. Despite his success though, he could find it hard to break into Vincent Kompany’s side after promotion.

Sunderland could be a great place for him to move in search of more game time and he could be pivotal at the back for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Xavier Mbuyamba – FC Volendam

The Black Cats have already dipped into the Dutch market, so why not revisit the Eredivisie with a punchy move for Mbuyamba? The 21-year-old looked like a promising talent during his time in Chelsea and Barcelona’s academies but he made a surprise move to FC Volendam this time last year.

He thoroughly impressed in his first season in the Eredivisie and his high ceiling means Sunderland could reap the rewards of a swoop this summer.

Auston Trusty – Arsenal

Last but not least is U.S. star Trusty. Like McNally, he seriously impressed on loan in the Championship last season, proving a big hit with Birmingham City. He could move on from Arsenal this summer though and would be a great addition to Mowbray’s defensive ranks.

Unlike Ballard and the other options mentioned on this list, Trusty is left-footed. He can play either as a left-back or centre-back too, offering Sunderland versatility in defence.